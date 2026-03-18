BioTech
VALN

Valneva Reports Audited FY25 Results Ahead Of Full Presentation Later Today

March 18, 2026 — 04:36 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Valneva SE (VALN), a specialty vaccine company, reported its audited consolidated financial results for the full-year 2025, reaffirming its revenue performance and strengthened cash position as it prepares for a potentially pivotal year driven by its late-stage Lyme disease vaccine program. The company will provide a full results presentation and strategic update later today.

For 2025, Valneva generated total revenue of €174.7 million, compared with €153.7 million in 2024, supported by higher collaboration and other operating revenue.

Product sales contributed €157.9 million in 2025, compared with €163.3 million in 2024, indicating a slight year-over-year decline following strong commercial performance in the prior year.

The company ended the year with a cash position of €109.7 million, supported by a successful debt refinancing and a 21% reduction in operating cash burn, which management said enhances financial flexibility heading into 2026.

Valneva also announced that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and its Universal Registration Document with the French AMF.

Looking ahead, 2026 is expected to be a potentially transformative year for the company, with Phase 3 data for its Lyme disease vaccine candidate, developed in partnership with Pfizer, anticipated in the first half of 2026. The program is one of the most advanced Lyme disease vaccine efforts globally and is viewed as a major long-term value driver for Valneva.

VALN has traded between $5.43 and $12.25 over the past year. The stock closed Tuesday's trading session at $11.01, up 4.76%. In pre-market, the stock is down 4.09% to $10.56.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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