Valneva receives COVID-19 manufacturing grant in Scotland

Feb 21 (Reuters) - The Scottish unit of French vaccine maker Valneva VLS.PA has received a grant of up to 20 million pounds ($27 million) to partly fund the research and development of manufacturing its COVID-19 vaccine VLA2001, the company said on Monday.

($1 = 0.7343 pounds)

