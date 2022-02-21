Valneva receives COVID-19 manufacturing grant in Scotland

The Scottish unit of French vaccine maker Valneva has received a grant of up to 20 million pounds ($27 million) to partly fund the research and development of manufacturing its COVID-19 vaccine VLA2001, the company said on Monday.

