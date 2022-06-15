Valneva reaches settlement agreement with Britain on termination of COVID-19 vaccine deal

French drugmaker Valneva said on Wednesday it reached a settlement agreement with the British government linked to the termination of the supply agreement for its COVID-19 vaccine.

PARIS, June 15 (Reuters) - French drugmaker Valneva VLS.PA said on Wednesday it reached a settlement agreement with the British government linked to the termination of the supply agreement for its COVID-19 vaccine.

Valneva announced in September that it had received a termination notice from the British government.

