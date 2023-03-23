Valneva Posts Wider Loss In FY22; Product Sales Up 82.3%

(RTTNews) - Valneva (VALN) generated a net loss of 143.3 million euros in 2022 compared to a net loss of 73.4 million euros in 2021. Adjusted EBITDA was negative at 69.2 million euros compared to a negative adjusted EBITDA of 47.1 million euros.

Finance expense and foreign currency effects in 2022 resulted in a net finance expense of 31.4 million euros, compared to a net finance expense of 8.6 million euros in 2021.

Total revenues were 361.3 million euros in 2022 compared to 348.1 million euros in 2021, an increase of 3.8%. Total product sales were 114.8 million euros in 2022 compared to 63.0 million euros in 2021, an increase of 82.3%. On a constant exchange rate basis, product sales increased by 66.7% in 2022.

For 2023, the company expects total revenues and other income between 220 million euros and 260 million euros.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.