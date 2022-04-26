Markets
PFE

Valneva, Pfizer Report Positive Phase 2 Pediatric Data For Lyme Disease Vaccine Candidate, VLA15

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Valneva SE (VLA), a specialty vaccine company, and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) reported Tuesday positive Phase 2 pediatric data for their Lyme disease vaccine candidate, VLA15.

Based on these new results, the companies plan to proceed with inclusion of pediatric participants in their planned Phase 3 trial.

The trial will evaluate VLA15 in adults and pediatric subjects 5 years of age and above and is expected to be initiated in the third quarter of 2022, subject to regulatory approval.

The Phase 2 trial, VLA15-221, is the first clinical study with VLA15 which enrolled a pediatric population between 5 and 17 years old. It compared the immunogenicity and safety of VLA15 after administration of two or three primary series doses in groups aged 5-11, 12-17 and 18-65 years.

In pediatric participants who received VLA15 in either the two-dose schedule or three-dose schedule, VLA15 was found to be more immunogenic than in adults with both vaccination schedules tested.

Like in adults, the immunogenicity and safety data support a three-dose primary vaccination schedule in pediatric participants in the Phase 3 study.

The companies noted that the safety and tolerability profile observed in the 5- to 17-year age group was similar to the previously reported profile in adult participants. No vaccine-related serious adverse events or SAEs were observed.

Valneva and Pfizer plan to submit these data for publication and presentation at a future scientific congress.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PFE VALN

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular