Valneva, Pfizer report good Phase 2 results for Lyme disease vaccine candidate

Contributor
Sudip Kar-Gupta Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

French vaccine company Valneva and U.S. drugmaker Pfizer announced on Tuesday more positive Phase 2 results, including on the booster response, for their Lyme disease vaccine candidate VLA15.

"We are excited by these additional Phase 2 results, which we believe take us a step closer to making a major contribution against this severe disease, subject to regulatory approval," said Valneva's chief medical officer Juan Carlos Jaramillo.

