Valneva, Pfizer Announce Positive Phase 2 Results For Lyme Disease Vaccine Candidate VLA15

(RTTNews) - Valneva SE (VALN) and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) announced further positive Phase 2 results, including booster response, for Lyme disease vaccine candidate VLA15. The study is continuing to monitor persistence of antibody responses.

Valneva and Pfizer announced a collaboration for VLA15's development and commercialization at the end of April 2020. The two companies are working closely together on the next development steps and are planning for a Phase 3 trial in 2022.

Lyme disease is a systemic infection caused by Borrelia burgdorferi bacteria transmitted to humans by infected Ixodes ticks. It is considered the most common vector- borne illness in the Northern Hemisphere.

The Phase 2 study, VLA15-202, is evaluating the immunogenicity and safety of VLA15 in a Month 0-2-6 vaccination schedule. The study enrolled 246 healthy adults 18 to 65 years of age in the U.S.

Valneva said in October 2020 that the study met its primary endpoint of demonstrating that VLA15 was immunogenic across all dose groups tested and elicited high antibody responses across all serotypes (ST1 - ST6) at one month after completion of the primary vaccination series.

VLA15 was safe and well-tolerated across all doses and age groups tested. No related Serious Adverse Events (SAEs) were observed in any treatment group.

VLA15's acceptable safety profile was confirmed through one-month post-booster.

