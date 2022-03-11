Valneva now expects recommendation on COVID-19 vaccine by April

By Benoit Van Overstraeten and Ludwig Burger

PARIS, March 11 (Reuters) - Valneva VLS.PA now expects a positive recommendation from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in April for its VLA2001 COVID-19 candidate vaccine, the French vaccine maker said on Friday, compared to an earlier target for the end of March.

"Following such conditional approval, the company would expect to start delivering planned doses of VLA2001 to European countries in the second quarter of 2022," said Valneva.

It cited a "a small set of additional questions" from the EMA as reason for the delay, adding it was set to respond within days.

In early February, the EMA flagged it was unsure whether Valneva's vaccine candidate could win approval by Easter, or mid-April.

Still, Valneva said in mid-February it was hoping for a recommendation by the end of March.

If approved, the shot would be the first inactivated whole-virus vaccine against COVID-19. The technology has been used for decades, for instance in some shots against polio, influenza as well as the hepatitis A.

Valneva last November signed an agreement with the European Commission to supply 24.3 million doses in 2022. Further EU purchase options could boost total deliveries this year and next to up to 60 million doses.

(Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Mark Potter)

((benoit.vanoverstraeten@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495339;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.