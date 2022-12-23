Valneva makes U.S. regulatory submission for one-shot chikungunya vaccine

PARIS, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Vaccines company Valneva VLS.PA said on Friday that it had completed a regulatory submission step with the United States Food & Drug Administration (FDA) for its single-shot chikungunya vaccine candidate, VLA1553.

Chikungunya is a mosquito-borne viral disease. Valneva plans to make regulatory submissions for its VLA1553 vaccine in Europe in the second half of 2023.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

