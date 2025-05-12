Valneva: FDA Recommends Pause In Use Of IXCHIQ Vaccine In Elderly Individuals

(RTTNews) - Valneva SE (VALN) announced the FDA and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have recommended a pause in the use of Valneva's single-dose live attenuated chikungunya vaccine IXCHIQ in elderly individuals while ongoing investigations into reported serious adverse events are completed. Valneva said it is working with the health authorities and expects formal reviews of the post-marketing safety reports in all territories where IXCHIQ is approved.

The company continues to see a positive risk-benefit in the vast majority of people with potential exposure to the disease. The company noted that FDA and CDC maintain their recommendations for use of IXCHIQ foin individuals aged 18 to 60 years. The EMA continues to recommend IXCHIQ for individuals aged 12 to 64 years.

