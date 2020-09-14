Valneva, Dynavax Reach Commercial Supply Agreement For COVID-19 Vaccine

(RTTNews) - Valneva and Dynavax Technologies Corp. (DVAX) have reached a commercial supply agreement for the potential COVID-19 Vaccine. Dynavax will supply its CpG 1018 adjuvant for use in Valneva's SARS-CoV-2 vaccine candidate, VLA2001.

Separately, Valneva reached an agreement with the UK government to provide up to 190 million doses of VLA2001 over a five year period. Dynavax will supply CpG 1018 to produce up to 100 million doses of vaccine in 2021. Valneva has the option to purchase up to an additional 90 million doses through 2025.

Valneva expects VLA2001 to enter clinical studies by the end of 2020 and to potentially reach regulatory approval in the second half of 2021.

