Valneva cuts full-year outlook on lower COVID-19 vaccine sales

Vaccine developer Valneva on Thursday cut its full-year revenue outlook to account for lower orders of its COVID-19 vaccine after both the European Union and the UK walked away from supply contracts worth more than $1 billion combined.

The French drugmaker, based in southwest France, expects its revenues for the year to reach between 340 million euros and 360 million euros ($369.90 million), against its earlier forecast of 430 million euros and 590 million euros.

