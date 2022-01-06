Valneva Continues To Expect Potential Regulatory Approvals For COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate In Q1

(RTTNews) - Valneva SE (VALN) confirmed the previously announced timelines of its clinical trials and regulatory submissions for inactivated, adjuvanted COVID-19 vaccine candidate, VLA2001. The company continues to expect potential regulatory approvals in the first quarter of 2022. Also, Valneva expects to report topline data for the elderly trial in the coming weeks.

Valneva said it is preparing to launch a dedicated heterologous booster trial, which will evaluate a VLA2001 booster shot provided at least six months after primary vaccination with licensed COVID-19 vaccines or following natural COVID-19 infection.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.