Valneva Announces Positive Antibody Persistence Data For Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine Candidate

(RTTNews) - Valneva SE (VALN) announced a positive antibody persistence data twelve months after vaccination with a single dose of its chikungunya vaccine candidate, VLA1553.

The company said, following positive immunogenicity and safety data for Phase 3 study VLA1553-301 in March 2022, it set up a antibody persistence trial (VLA1553-303) to monitor a subset of participants for a period of at least five years and confirmed the anticipated long-term durability of the antibody response after a single vaccination.

The antibody persistence trial enrolled 363 healthy adult participants and followed them from month 6 after vaccination to month 12. 99% of participants retained neutralizing antibody titers above the seroresponse threshold of 150 twelve months after the single-dose vaccination. The antibody levels confirm the antibody persistence profile observed in an earlier study.

Valneva said it is on track to complete rolling submission for Biologics License Application with U.S. Food and Drug Administration by end of 2022.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.