Valneva Announces Further Positive Results From Its Covid-19 Vaccine Studies

(RTTNews) - Valneva SE (VALN) on Monday reported further positive results from the Phase 3 study of its Covid-19 vaccine VLA2001.

Additional readouts from the Phase 3 VLA2001-301 study of VLA2001 showed persistent immunogenicity and first positive heterologous booster results following primary vaccination with AstraZeneca's ChAdOx1-S.

The company had previously reported immunogenicity data at day 43 post primary vaccination and has now evaluated immunogenicity in participants nearly two months following primary immunization. At Day 71, neutralizing antibody titers induced by VLA2001 were non-inferior to ChAdOx1-S.

In the VLA2001-301 study, 958 participants received a single dose of VLA2001 about eight months after priming with either VLA2001 or ChAdOx1-S to evaluate the booster effect in both homologous and heterologous settings.

Previously, VLA2001 had shown strong immune response after a third dose administered seven to eight months in participants who received VLA2001 as a primary vaccination in a Phase 1/2 study.

Neutralizing antibody titers following a VLA2001 booster dose administered approximately eight months after primary vaccination were between 3-fold (heterologous) to 28-fold (homologous) higher compared to pre-boost levels, in line with previous VLA2001 Phase 1/2 homologous booster results, the company said.

