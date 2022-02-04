Valneva Announces Further Positive Phase 2 Data For Lyme Disease Vaccine Candidate VLA15

(RTTNews) - Valneva SE (VALN) and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) announced further positive Phase 2 data for their Lyme disease vaccine candidate, VLA15.

In the sub-analysis of adult participants (18-65 years old) who received VLA15 in either the two-dose schedule or the three-dose schedule, performed one month after the last vaccination dose, VLA15 was found to be immunogenic with both vaccination schedules tested. The data are consistent with the strong immunogenicity profile observed for the age group in previous Phase 2 studies, Valneva said in a statement.

However, stronger immune response observed in adult participants who received the three-dose primary series compared to those who received the two-dose primary series.

Based on the new results, Valneva and Pfizer plan to proceed with a three-dose primary series vaccination schedule in a planned Phase 3 clinical trial. The trial will evaluate VLA15 in adults and pediatric subjects 5 years of age and above and is expected to be initiated in 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.