Valneva: Chikungunya vaccine trial met primary endpoint after positive phase 3 results

Contributor
Michal Aleksandrowicz Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LISI NIESNER

French-Austrian biotech firm Valneva on Tuesday announced positive topline results from the lot-to-lot Phase 3 trial of its single-shot Chikungunya vaccine candidate, VLA1553, saying that the trial met its primary endpoint.

Dec 21 (Reuters) - French-Austrian biotech firm Valneva VLS.PA on Tuesday announced positive topline results from the lot-to-lot Phase 3 trial of its single-shot Chikungunya vaccine candidate, VLA1553, saying that the trial met its primary endpoint.

"Three consecutively manufactured vaccine lots elicited equivalent immune responses", the company said.

Chikungunya is a viral disease transmitted to humans by infected mosquitoes and there is currently no vaccine or specific drug against the virus.

The lot-to-lot trial will continue towards a final six-month analysis with final trial results expected in the second quarter of 2022, the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Michal Aleksandrowicz, editing by Tassilo Hummel)

((gdansk.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 66 00;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters