Valneva: Chikungunya vaccine trial met primary endpoint after positive phase 3 results

Dec 21 (Reuters) - French-Austrian biotech firm Valneva VLS.PA on Tuesday announced positive topline results from the lot-to-lot Phase 3 trial of its single-shot Chikungunya vaccine candidate, VLA1553, saying that the trial met its primary endpoint.

"Three consecutively manufactured vaccine lots elicited equivalent immune responses", the company said.

Chikungunya is a viral disease transmitted to humans by infected mosquitoes and there is currently no vaccine or specific drug against the virus.

The lot-to-lot trial will continue towards a final six-month analysis with final trial results expected in the second quarter of 2022, the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Michal Aleksandrowicz, editing by Tassilo Hummel)

((gdansk.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 66 00;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.