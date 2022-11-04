Valmont's (VMI) Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates in Q3

Valmont Industries, Inc. VMI registered profits of $72.1 million or $3.34 per share in third-quarter 2022, up from $51.7 million or $2.40 per share in the year-ago quarter.



Barring one-time items, adjusted earnings were $3.49 per share in the reported quarter, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.46.



Revenues in the quarter were $1,097.4 million, up around 26% year over year. The figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,054.5 million. Sales were driven by favorable pricing and higher volumes. The company witnessed strong demand for its products and solutions across infrastructure and agriculture markets in the quarter.

Segment Highlights

Sales in the Infrastructure segment increased around 23% year over year to $778.4 million in the reported quarter. This upside was backed by favorable pricing globally and increased volumes, especially for the renewable energy product line. The ConcealFab acquisition also contributed to the growth.



Sales in the Agriculture segment rose roughly 36% year over year to $327.3 million. The uptick was driven by increased average selling prices of irrigation equipment and higher volumes, partly masked by reduced project sales to Egypt.

Financial Position

Valmont ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $166.2 million, down around 2% year over year. Long-term debt stood at around $935.1 million, up around 4% year over year.



Cash flows from operating activities were $183.7 million for 39 weeks ended Sep 24, 2022, up from $61.8 million for the same period a year ago (as of Sep 25, 2021).



The company returned $22.4 million to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks during the quarter.

Outlook

Valmont updated its outlook for 2022. It expects net sales growth roughly 22% for 2022 compared with 20-21% expected earlier. The company expects earnings per share (EPS) in the range of $12.95-$13.30 for the year, compared with $12.90-$13.30 expected earlier. Adjusted EPS is now projected in the band of $13.65-$14.00, compared with the prior forecast of $13.60-$14.00.



Valmont now projects capital expenditures in the range of $95-$105 million for 2022.



For 2023, the company expects sales growth of 6-9% and EPS growth of 11-15%. It anticipated the favorable market conditions and strong demand to continue next year.

Price Performance

The company’s shares have increased 27.5% in the past year compared with a 17.3% rise of the industry.



Zacks Rank

Valmont currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

