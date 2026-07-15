Valmont's Shares Jump 65% in a Year: What's Behind the Surge?

Valmont Industries, Inc. VMI shares have rallied 64.6% in the past year. The company has also outperformed the Zacks Steel - Pipe and Tube industry’s 53.5% growth over the same time frame. The rally has been driven by robust demand in utility infrastructure and optimization of operational cost structure and manufacturing efficiency. The restructuring initiatives have widened margins, reinforcing investor outlook.

Let’s take a look at the factors that are driving VMI stock.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Infrastructure Investments & Operational Efficiency Drive VMI’s Growth

Valmont's strong performance over the past year has been driven by the momentum in its Infrastructure business and the successful implementation of operational improvement initiatives. Robust demand for grid modernization, electrification, data centers, AI-driven requirements and infrastructure supported Valmont.

Following this, the company focused more on brownfield capacity expansions to increase production capabilities and optimized manufacturing efficiency, adding roughly $95 million in annual revenue capacity. These investments supported higher volumes, favorable pricing and margin expansion while helping Valmont build a strong backlog of approximately $1.65 billion. Management expects industry demand to continue, positioning the company to benefit from a multi-year utility investment cycle.

At the same time, Valmont strengthened profitability through disciplined execution and continuous operational improvement initiatives. The company streamlined its structure, optimized resource allocation and lowered corporate expenses while undertaking restructuring plans.

Manufacturing efficiency improved through automation, AI-enabled scheduling and planning tools, workflow redesign and productivity enhancements across multiple facilities, driving consistent margin expansion and earnings growth. It also continued investing in its Agriculture business by expanding its AgSense digital irrigation solutions and launching the ICON+ control system to broaden revenue opportunities. Strategic acquisitions, including the remaining stake in ConcealFab, further enhanced its digital irrigation and telecommunications segment. Disciplined capital allocation, share repurchases and higher earnings guidance during the year reinforced investor confidence in Valmont's long-term growth prospects.

VMI’s Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

VMI currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Kronos Worldwide, Inc. KRO, Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS and Albemarle Corporation ALB.

While KRO sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, CRS and ALB carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KRO’s 2026 loss is pinned at 33 cents per share, indicating a 65.63% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in one of the trailing four quarters and missed the rest. KRO’sshares have gained 1% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRS’ 2026 earnings is pegged at $10.56 per share, indicating a rise of 41.18% year over year. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 8.95%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALB’s current fiscal-year earnings is pinned at $13.06 per share, indicating a 1,753.16% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters while missing it one, with an average surprise of 74.5%. ALB’sshares have gained 82.8% over the past year.





Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kronos Worldwide Inc (KRO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.