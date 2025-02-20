Valmont's Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Expectations

Valmont Industries, Inc. VMI reported a fourth-quarter 2024 profit of $77.6 million or $3.84 per share. This compares favorably with the profit of $28.6 million or $1.38 per share in the year-ago quarter. The bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.66.



The company’s revenues were $1,037.3 million in the quarter, up 2.1% year over year. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,006.3 million.

VMI’s Segment Review

The company's fourth-quarter revenues in the infrastructure segment increased roughly 2.1% over the previous year, totaling $763.6 million. It lagged our estimate of $766.9 million. Utility sales jumped approximately 5.9%, owing to price excellence and favorable product mix. Telecommunications sales rose, owing to a higher level of carrier spending in a stabilizing market of North America.

Agriculture segment revenues totaled $278 million, up 2.3% year over year. It topped our estimate of $236.7 million. International sales rose year over year, with strong growth in Europe, Middle East and Africa region. Brazil also achieved higher sales due to a stabilizing market environment. This was partially offset by the unfavorable impact of foreign currency translation.

VMI’s Financials

The company's operating cash flows totaled $572.7 million for 52 weeks, ended Dec. 28, 2024. At the end of the fourth quarter, cash and cash equivalents were $164.3 million. VMI returned $118.4 million to its shareholders through share repurchases and dividends during full-year 2024. The company fully repaid borrowings on its revolving credit facility by deploying $393 million, achieving a net leverage ratio of 1.

VMI’s 2025 Outlook

Valmont expects net sales to be between $4 billion and $4.2 billion. Earnings per share (as reported) are expected to be in the range of $17.20-$18.80. It anticipates capital expenditures in the $140-$160 million range. The effective tax rate is expected to be around 26%.

VMI Stock’s Price Performance

VMI shares have soared 61.8% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 30%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

VMI’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

VMI currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

