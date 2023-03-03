Valmont (VMI) Raises Dividend, Reauthorizes Share Repurchase

Valmont Industries, Inc. VMI, recently announced an increase in its quarterly dividend. It also reauthorized its existing share repurchase program.



The $400 million reauthorization of share repurchase will come into effect once the current remaining authorization of $81 million (as of Dec 31, 2022) is completed. The company plans to buy back its shares from time to time, either through open market purchases or through privately negotiated transactions. These purchases, which have no expiration date, will be implemented by using VMI’s available cash balances and ongoing cash flows but will be subjected to market and economic conditions. However, the company is not obligated to repurchase its shares and can terminate this program anytime. VMI has roughly 21.35 million shares outstanding.



The company’s board also approved the hike in its quarterly dividend to 60 cents per share or $2.4 per share on an annual basis, which is a 9% increase from the prior payout of 55 cents per share. The dividend is payable on Apr 14, 2023, to shareholders on record as of Mar 31, 2023.



The company remains committed to growing its business and returning cash to its shareholders, as reauthorizing its repurchase program has provided the company additional flexibility to leverage its performance. The company stated that the increase in dividend is reflective of its earnings growth and that it will remain focused on creating shareholder value as the business strengthens further.



Shares of Valmont have gained 51.3% over the past year compared with a 28.3% rise of its industry.



Valmont expects its sales to grow in the range of 4-7% in 2023. It also predicts its adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $15.35-$15.90 and projects capital expenditure to be between $105 million and $125 million for 2023. The company also expects higher inflation, moderate currency movements and stabilized raw material costs this year.

