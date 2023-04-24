Valmont (VMI) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Valmont Industries, Inc. VMI reported a first-quarter 2023 profit of $74.5 million or $3.47 per share, up from $62.3 million or $2.90 per share in the year-ago quarter.



Barring one-time items, adjusted earnings per share were $3.61, up from $3.07 in the year-ago quarter. The bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.32.



The upside in earnings can be attributed to the company’s pricing growth across segments, operational efficiencies and strong end-market demand.



The company’s revenues were $1,062.5 million in the quarter, up 8.3% year over year. The upside in sales can be partly attributed to higher selling prices. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,021.6 million.

Segment Review

The Infrastructure segment’s first-quarter revenues increased 11.2% year over year to $736.1 million. This rise is driven by favorable pricing globally and higher volumes in the Lighting and Transportation (L&T) and solar product lines and contribution from the ConcealFab acquisition.



Revenues from the Agriculture segment totaled $332.2 million, increasing 8.3% year over year, aided by higher average selling prices of irrigation equipment globally. International sales were significantly higher, driven by a record first quarter in Brazil and higher sales in the Middle East.

Financials

VMI ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $172.9 million, up 15.5% year over year. Long-term debt was $985.6 million, up 2.3%.



Valmont announced an additional $400 million share repurchase authorization with no expiration. It also bought back $111.1 million of company stock in the first quarter, with $370.3 million remaining on the share repurchase program.



The company also announced a 9% hike in its quarterly dividend to 60 cents per share from 55 cents.

Outlook

For 2023, Valmont anticipates net sales growth of 4-7% and adjusted EPS of $15.45-$16 (up from $15.35-$15.90 expected earlier). It also anticipates capital expenditures in the $105-$125 million range for 2023. For the year, the company expects high inflation, modest currency impact and raw material costs in sync with price projections.

Price Performance

VMI shares are up 15.5% in the past year compared with the industry’s rise of 3.9% over the same period.



