Valmont (VMI) & FieldSync Collaborate for Digital Transformation

Valmont Industries, Inc. VMI has announced a strategic partnership with FieldSync, an innovative infrastructure data acquisition and analytics technology provider. This collaboration is focused on delivering cutting-edge product solutions that promote digital transformation and ongoing value for customers.

The partnership between Valmont and FieldSync aims to improve the integration of climbing and drone inspection techniques, the collection and delivery of inspection data, and recommendations for infrastructure management. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the telecommunications market's evolution of data acquisition and analytics.

By combining Valmont's expertise in essential infrastructure with FieldSync's state-of-the-art technology, these companies will jointly offer a comprehensive range of advanced solutions to optimize the entire infrastructure lifecycle. This will encompass a complete turnkey solution, covering structure acquisition, initial and continuous data collection, and maintenance recommendations to extend the service life of these assets.

The current fragmented state of infrastructure inspection and management is a problem that this partnership intends to tackle. Beyond just monitoring the well-being of infrastructure assets, this collaboration will proactively work to prolong their operational lifespans. A key element of this partnership involves bolstering data acquisition capabilities that empower customers to capture, analyze and harness crucial data throughout the infrastructure's development and maintenance phases. By harnessing FieldSync's state-of-the-art data acquisition technology, Valmont will offer its customers immediate insights and comprehensive analytical tools, enabling informed decision-making and proactive infrastructure management.

Valmont Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus

Valmont Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Valmont Industries, Inc. Quote

Furthermore, this partnership is set to enhance telecommunications structures' reliability, regulatory compliance and financial performance. FieldSync's advanced analytics tools will give Valmont's customers invaluable insights into their infrastructure's health. This will help them optimize resource allocation, anticipate maintenance requirements, enhance system reliability, and evaluate space availability on each structure while ensuring compliance with strict regulatory standards. Ultimately, this collaboration ensures that structures remain fully compliant while improving operational efficiency and cost-effectiveness.

Valmont and FieldSync are dedicated to revolutionizing data acquisition and analytics within the telecommunications infrastructure industry. Their comprehensive solutions aim to streamline processes, enhance decision-making, and optimize infrastructure performance, catalyzing growth and innovation across the sector.

VMI’s shares have lost 17.1% in the past year compared with a 5.5% rise of its industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Valmont currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the industrial products space are Emerson Electric Co. EMR and Xylem Inc. XYL, both sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and Caterpillar Inc. CAT, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EMR’s current-year earnings has been revised upward by 1.6%. EMR beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 7.4%. The company’s shares have rallied 18.2% in the past year.

The earnings estimate for Xylem’s current year is pegged at $3.65, indicating a year-over-year growth of 28%. XYL beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 16.5%.

The earnings estimate for Caterpillar’s current year is pegged at $19.87, indicating a year-over-year growth of 43.6%. CAT beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 18.5%. The company’s shares have rallied 47.8% in the past year.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Xylem Inc. (XYL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.