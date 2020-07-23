Valmont (VMI) Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates in Q2

Valmont Industries, Inc. VMI registered profits of $22.6 million or $1.06 per share in second-quarter 2020, down from $39.7 million or $1.82 per share in the year-ago quarter. Barring one-time items, adjusted earnings were $2.00 per share for the reported quarter, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.47.

Revenues in the quarter were $688.8 million, down 1.7% year over year. The figure, however, surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $648.8 million. Strong growth in Utility Support Structures was more than offset by reduced sales in the Coatings segment due to the impacts of the coronavirus outbreak.

Segment Highlights

Infrastructure-Related

Sales in the Engineered Support Structures segment fell 2.1% year over year to $253.4 million due to unfavorable currency impacts of $6.1 million.

Sales in the Utility Support Structures segment rose 10.2% year over year to $231.3 million on account of substantially larger volumes from strong market demand, capacity additions and favorable pricing.

Sales in the Coatings segment declined 18.7% year over year to $80 million as higher internal volumes were more than offset by lower external volumes due to the coronavirus outbreak’s effects on end customers and temporary international facility closures.

Agriculture-Related

Sales in the Irrigation unit amounted to $150.6 million, down 3% year over year. Sales in North America were $99 million, down 3.7% year over year. Higher sales of irrigation products and pricing were offset by lower industrial tubing sales.

International irrigation sales fell 1.5% year over year to $51.6 million.

Financial Position

Valmont ended the second quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $353.3 million, up 37.5% year over year. Long-term debt stood at $778.3 million, up 1.6% year over year.

Cash flows from operating activities were $150.7 million for the year-to-date period (as of Jun 27, 2020), up from $113.4 million for the same period a year ago (as of Jun 29, 2019).

Outlook

The company expects net sales of $680-700 million for third-quarter 2020.It also expects operating profit margins of 8-9% for the third quarter.

Valmont anticipates revenues from the Utility Support Structures segment to increase around 20% year over year for the third quarter.

Price Performance

The company’s shares have lost 14.6% in the past year compared with the industry’s 36.5% decline.

