Valmont (VMI) Down 2.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Valmont Industries (VMI). Shares have lost about 2.5% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Valmont due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its latest earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

Valmont Beats Q3 Earnings and Sales Estimates, Lifts 2025 Guidance

Valmont logged third-quarter 2025 earnings of $4.98 per share, a roughly 21% rise from the year-ago quarter figure of $4.11. It topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.64.

It posted profits of $99.03 million, up from the year-ago quarter figure of $83.07 million.

The company’s revenues in the third quarter were $1,046 million, up around 2.5% year over year. It beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,038.8 million.

Segment Review

Third-quarter revenues in the infrastructure segment rose about 6.6% year over year to $808.3 million, beating our estimate of $772.4 million, driven by solid utility demand, improved factory throughput and progress on capacity expansions in North America.

Utility sales increased 12.3%, driven by favorable pricing and higher volumes. Telecommunications sales grew substantially, driven by strong execution and alignment with carrier investment programs. Coatings revenues also increased, reflecting steady infrastructure-related demand. However, these advances were partly offset by a sharp decline in Solar sales following the company’s earlier decision to withdraw from select markets, along with lower Lighting & Transportation sales due to reduced volumes in the Asia-Pacific region and weaker lighting demand in North America.

Agriculture revenues declined about 9% year over year to $241.3 million. The metric missed our estimate of $263.7 million, primarily due to softer demand for irrigation equipment and ongoing macroeconomic challenges in key markets. International sales were further pressured by Middle East project sales timings, while North American agricultural demand remained soft.

Financials

The company ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $226.1 million. For the 39 weeks ended Sept. 27, 2025, cash provided by operating activities was $345.2 million, down around 32% year over year. Valmont returned $39.2 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases in the reported quarter. The company invested $41.9 million as capital expenditure for its growth strategic initiatives.

2025 Outlook Updated

Based on third-quarter results and ongoing momentum, Valmont updated its full-year 2025 guidance. The company now anticipates net sales of approximately $4.1 billion, with infrastructure-segment revenue of roughly $3.1 billion and agriculture-segment revenue of around $1 billion. For adjusted earnings per share, the outlook has been raised to a range of $18.70 to $19.50 from the prior band of $17.50 to $19.50. It anticipates capital expenditure in the $140-$160 million range. The company also expects its adjusted effective tax rate for the year to approximate 25%.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, estimates revision have trended upward during the past month.

VGM Scores

Currently, Valmont has a strong Growth Score of A, though it is lagging a bit on the Momentum Score front with a B. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock was allocated a score of C on the value side, putting it in the middle 20% for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of A. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. Interestingly, Valmont has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

