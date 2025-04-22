Valmont Q1 Net Income Declines

(RTTNews) - Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI) reported that its first quarter net income to Valmont was $87.3 million, down 0.6% from a year ago. Earnings per share was $4.32, same as the prior year. Analysts on average expected the company to report profit per share of $4.36, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Net sales decreased 0.9% to $969.3 million, compared to $977.8 million.

The company reaffirmed full-year 2025 financial outlook, including projected net sales and diluted earnings per share.

