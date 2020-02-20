Valmont Industries (VMI) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Valmont Industries Inc (Symbol: VMI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $136.26, changing hands as low as $134.49 per share. Valmont Industries Inc shares are currently trading down about 12.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VMI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VMI's low point in its 52 week range is $112.94 per share, with $154.86 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $134.98.

