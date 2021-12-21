Valmont Industries (VMI) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Valmont Industries Inc (Symbol: VMI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $241.28, changing hands as high as $242.21 per share. Valmont Industries Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VMI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VMI's low point in its 52 week range is $169.95 per share, with $265.09 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $241.04.

