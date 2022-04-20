Valmont Industries Raises FY22 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Agricultural equipment manufacturer Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI) lifted its outlook for fiscal 2022. The company now expects earnings per share between $12.30 and $12.80, higher than the earlier announced $11.55-$12.30.

Excluding items, earnings per share for full-year 2022 is expected between $13.00 and $13.50, up from the earlier $12.25 and $13.00.

On average, 5 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to post earnings of $12.66 per share in the year ahead.

For fiscal 2022, the net sales growth is now expected between 11% to 17%, up from the previous 9%-14% range.

