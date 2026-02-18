Valmont Industries' Q4 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates

Valmont Industries, Inc. VMI reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $4.92 per share, a roughly 28.1% rise from the year-ago quarter figure of $3.84. It missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.95.

The company’s revenues in the fourth quarter were $1,038.3 million, up 0.1% year over year. It also fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,046.9 million.

VMI’s Segment Review

Fourth-quarter revenues in the infrastructure segment rose about 7.2% year over year to $819 million, missing our estimate of $825.8 million. Sales were driven by solid utility sales growth and steady sales in other North America infrastructure products.

Utility sales increased 21%, driven by favorable pricing and higher volumes. A sharp decline in Solar sales, following the company’s earlier decision to withdraw from select markets, along with Asia-Pacific market softness, offset the growth.

Agriculture revenues declined about 19.9% year over year to $222.7 million. However, the metric outperformed our estimate of $213.6 million. The decline was primarily due to softer demand for irrigation equipment and ongoing macroeconomic challenges in key markets. International sales were further pressured by Middle East project sales timings and Brazil market softness.

VMI’s Financials

The company ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $187.1 million. For the fifty-two weeks ended Dec. 27, 2025, cash provided by operating activities was $456.5 million, down around 20% year over year. VMI returned $85.6 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases in the reported quarter. The company invested $40.8 million as capital expenditure for its growth strategic initiatives.

VMI’s 2026 Outlook

VMI introduced its full-year 2026 guidance. The company anticipates net sales of approximately $4.2-$4.4 billion, with infrastructure-segment revenues of roughly $3.25-$3.4 billion and agriculture-segment revenues of around $0.95-$1 billion. For earnings per share, the outlook specifies a range of $20.5 to $23.50. VMI anticipates capital expenditure in the $170-$200 million range. The company also expects its effective tax rate for the year to approximate 26%.

VMI’s Stock Price Performance

VMI shares have gained 20.8% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 25.0%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

VMI currently carries a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

