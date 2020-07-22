Markets
VMI

Valmont Industries Q2 Adj. Profit Rises; Issues Q3 Sales Outlook

(RTTNews) - Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI) reported second quarter adjusted earnings per share of $2.00 compared to $1.82, prior year. On average, five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.44, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Second quarter net sales were $688.8 million, down 1.7% from prior year. Excluding $13.7 million of unfavorable currency impacts, sales were similar to last year. Analysts expected revenue of $653.87 million for the quarter.

For third quarter, the company projects net sales in a range of $680.0 million to $700.0 million.

