Valmont Industries' Q1 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y

Valmont Industries, Inc. VMI reported first-quarter 2026 profit of $108 million or $5.51 per share. This compares to profit of $87.3 million or $4.32 per share in the year-ago quarter. The bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.72.

The company’s revenues were $1,029.2 million in the quarter, up 6.2% year over year. The top line outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $996.8 million.

Valmont Industries, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Valmont Industries, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Valmont Industries, Inc. Quote

VMI’s Segment Review

First-quarter revenues in the Infrastructure segment rose about 14.1% year over year to $805.9 million, beating our estimate of $735.5 million. Sales were driven by favorable pricing and higher volumes. International sales increased due to favorable foreign exchange.

North America Utility sales increased 27.4% while North America Coatings sales increased 13.3%. The growth was offset by lower volumes in North America Lighting and Transportation and North America Telecommunications.

Agriculture revenues declined about 15.1% year over year to $227 million. The metric underperformed our estimate of $262.7 million. The decline was primarily due to a decrease in international sales due to lower volumes in Brazil and the Middle East conflict, causing operational disruptions.

VMI’s Financials

The company ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $160.2 million. For the 13 weeks ended March 28, 2026, cash provided by operating activities was $103.5 million, up around 59% year over year. VMI returned $70.8 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases in the reported quarter. The company invested $34.6 million as capital expenditure to support capacity investments for the North America Utility product line.

VMI’s 2026 Outlook Updated

VMI raised its full-year 2026 earnings per share guidance. The company anticipates net sales of approximately $4.2-$4.4 billion, with infrastructure-segment revenues of roughly $3.3-$3.45 billion, up from the previous guidance of $3.25-$3.4 billion. It expects agriculture-segment revenues of around $0.9-$0.95 billion, compared with the previously expected range of $0.95-$1 billion.

For earnings per share, the guidance was revised from $20.5-$23.50 to $21.5-$23.5. VMI anticipates capital expenditure in the $170-$200 million range. The company also expects its effective tax rate for the year to approximate 26%.

VMI’s Stock Price Performance

VMI shares have gained 57.4% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 80%.



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VMI’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

VMI currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space include Aura Minerals Inc. AUGO, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. APD and Albemarle Corporation ALB.

Aura Minerals is slated to report first-quarter 2026 results on May 6. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.84 per share, indicating 397.3% year-over-year growth. AUGO sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Air Products is scheduled to report second quarter fiscal 2026 results on April 30. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for APD’s second quarter earnings per share is pegged at $3.05, indicating 13.38% year-over-year growth. APD carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present.

Albemarle is slated to report first quarter 2026 results on May 6. The consensus estimate for ALB’s earnings per share is pegged at $1.07. ALB presently carries a Zacks Rank #2.





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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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