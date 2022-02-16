Markets
VMI

Valmont Industries Lifts FY22 Outlook

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Engineering products and services provider Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI) on Wednesday raised its 2022 full-year net sales and diluted earnings per share outlook. The company now expects earnings per share between $11.55 and $12.30. Adjusted earnings per share is expected between $12.25 and $13.00. Earlier, earnings per share growth of 13-15 percent was expected.

Fiscal 2022 net Sales is estimated to be between $3.8 - $4.0 billion, an increase of 9.0-14.0 percent from last year. Earlier, the company expected sales growth of 7-12 percent in 2022.

On average, 5 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to post earnings of $12.3 per share on revenues of $3.67 billion in fiscal 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VMI

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular