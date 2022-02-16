Valmont Industries Lifts FY22 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Engineering products and services provider Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI) on Wednesday raised its 2022 full-year net sales and diluted earnings per share outlook. The company now expects earnings per share between $11.55 and $12.30. Adjusted earnings per share is expected between $12.25 and $13.00. Earlier, earnings per share growth of 13-15 percent was expected.

Fiscal 2022 net Sales is estimated to be between $3.8 - $4.0 billion, an increase of 9.0-14.0 percent from last year. Earlier, the company expected sales growth of 7-12 percent in 2022.

On average, 5 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to post earnings of $12.3 per share on revenues of $3.67 billion in fiscal 2022.

