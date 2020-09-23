Dividends
Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 24, 2020

Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 24, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.45 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased VMI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that VMI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $120.08, the dividend yield is 1.5%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VMI was $120.08, representing a -22.46% decrease from the 52 week high of $154.86 and a 45.38% increase over the 52 week low of $82.60.

VMI is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) and Baker Hughes Company (BKR). VMI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.56. Zacks Investment Research reports VMI's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 4.39%, compared to an industry average of -8.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the VMI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

