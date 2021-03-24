Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 25, 2021

Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 25, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.5 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased VMI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 11.11% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of VMI was $229.97, representing a -8.61% decrease from the 52 week high of $251.63 and a 154.7% increase over the 52 week low of $90.29.

VMI is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) and Baker Hughes Company (BKR). VMI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.57. Zacks Investment Research reports VMI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 14.67%, compared to an industry average of 12.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the VMI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to VMI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have VMI as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF (HSMV)

Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (USLB)

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (CSA)

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CSF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CSA with an increase of 49.92% over the last 100 days. HSMV has the highest percent weighting of VMI at 2.02%.

