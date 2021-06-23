Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 24, 2021

Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 24, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.5 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased VMI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 11.11% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $228.3, the dividend yield is .88%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VMI was $228.3, representing a -13.88% decrease from the 52 week high of $265.09 and a 117.84% increase over the 52 week low of $104.80.

VMI is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) and Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT). VMI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.15. Zacks Investment Research reports VMI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 21.03%, compared to an industry average of 17.7%.

