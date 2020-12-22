Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 23, 2020

Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 23, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.45 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased VMI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that VMI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $172.72, the dividend yield is 1.04%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VMI was $172.72, representing a 0.26% decrease from the 52 week high of $172.28 and a 109.1% increase over the 52 week low of $82.60.

VMI is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) and Baker Hughes Company (BKR). VMI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.55. Zacks Investment Research reports VMI's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 10.25%, compared to an industry average of 9.2%.

