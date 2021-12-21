Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 22, 2021

Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 22, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.5 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 14, 2022. Shareholders who purchased VMI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that VMI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $232.87, the dividend yield is .86%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VMI was $232.87, representing a -12.15% decrease from the 52 week high of $265.09 and a 37.02% increase over the 52 week low of $169.95.

VMI is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Caterpillar, Inc. (CAT) and Cummins Inc. (CMI). VMI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $9.54. Zacks Investment Research reports VMI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 31.85%, compared to an industry average of 24%.

