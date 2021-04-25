Valmont Industries, Inc. Just Beat Earnings Expectations: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) defied analyst predictions to release its first-quarter results, which were ahead of market expectations. The company beat both earnings and revenue forecasts, with revenue of US$775m, some 2.3% above estimates, and statutory earnings per share (EPS) coming in at US$2.57, 22% ahead of expectations. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NYSE:VMI Earnings and Revenue Growth April 25th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Valmont Industries from six analysts is for revenues of US$3.25b in 2021 which, if met, would be a notable 8.4% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to leap 37% to US$9.82. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$3.22b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$9.33 in 2021. The analysts seems to have become more bullish on the business, judging by their new earnings per share estimates.

The analysts have been lifting their price targets on the back of the earnings upgrade, with the consensus price target rising 15% to US$249. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Valmont Industries at US$275 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$215. With such a narrow range of valuations, the analysts apparently share similar views on what they think the business is worth.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. The analysts are definitely expecting Valmont Industries' growth to accelerate, with the forecast 11% annualised growth to the end of 2021 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 2.7% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 7.1% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Valmont Industries to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Valmont Industries' earnings potential next year. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Valmont Industries. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for Valmont Industries going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Before you take the next step you should know about the 2 warning signs for Valmont Industries that we have uncovered.

