Valmont Industries Inc Q3 Profit Advances

(RTTNews) - Valmont Industries Inc (VMI) released earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $99.03 million, or $4.98 per share. This compares with $83.06 million, or $4.11 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Valmont Industries Inc reported adjusted earnings of $99.03 million or $4.98 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.5% to $1.045 billion from $1.020 billion last year.

Valmont Industries Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $18.70 - $19.50 Full year revenue guidance: $4.1 Bln

