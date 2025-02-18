VALMONT INDUSTRIES Earnings Results: $VMI Reports Quarterly Earnings

VALMONT INDUSTRIES ($VMI) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported earnings of $3.84 per share, beating estimates of $3.66 by $0.18. The company also reported revenue of $1,037,290,000, beating estimates of $1,022,896,013 by $14,393,987.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $VMI stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

VALMONT INDUSTRIES Insider Trading Activity

VALMONT INDUSTRIES insiders have traded $VMI stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VMI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MOGENS C BAY has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 37,000 shares for an estimated $12,358,523 .

. R ANDREW MASSEY (VP, Legal and Corp. Secretary) sold 3,977 shares for an estimated $1,252,755

JOHN TIMOTHY DONAHUE (Group President Infrastructure) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,252 shares for an estimated $782,690 .

. DAAS KAJ DEN sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $338,780

TIMOTHY P FRANCIS (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 850 shares for an estimated $272,367

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

VALMONT INDUSTRIES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 224 institutional investors add shares of VALMONT INDUSTRIES stock to their portfolio, and 209 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.