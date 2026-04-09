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Valmont Industries CFO Thomas Liguori Steps Down, John Schwietz To Be New CFO

April 09, 2026 — 07:42 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI), Thursday announced that Chief Financial Officer Thomas Liguori is stepping down from the position.

Following this, the company has appointed John Schwietz as the new CFO. Most recently, he served as President of International Agriculture.

Additionally, the company reaffirmed its most recently issued financial guidance for the full year 2026, as provided in its earnings release on February 17, 2026.

In the pre-market hours, VMI is trading at $427.85, up 0.01 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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