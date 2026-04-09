Valmont Industries CFO Thomas Liguori Steps Down, John Schwietz To Be New CFO

(RTTNews) - Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI), Thursday announced that Chief Financial Officer Thomas Liguori is stepping down from the position.

Following this, the company has appointed John Schwietz as the new CFO. Most recently, he served as President of International Agriculture.

Additionally, the company reaffirmed its most recently issued financial guidance for the full year 2026, as provided in its earnings release on February 17, 2026.

In the pre-market hours, VMI is trading at $427.85, up 0.01 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

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