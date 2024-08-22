News & Insights

Valmont Industries Appoints Thomas Liguori As CFO, EVP

(RTTNews) - Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI) announced on Thursday that Thomas Liguori has been appointed as the Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President, effective immediately.

Timothy Francis, who has been serving as the Interim CFO since July 2023, will continue with Valmont in the role of Chief Accounting Officer, reporting directly to Liguori.

The new CFO brings over 30 years of finance expertise and will oversee the global finance and accounting division, reporting to President and CEO Avner Applbaum.

He comes to Valmont from Fortna LLC, where he held the position of CFO. Liguori previously served as CFO at Avnet, a global semiconductor distributor listed in the Fortune 200.

