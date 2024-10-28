News & Insights

Valmont Expands Board with Experienced Executive Appointment

October 28, 2024 — 08:48 am EDT

Valmont ( (VMI) ) has issued an update.

Valmont Industries, Inc., a leader in infrastructure and agricultural productivity, has appointed Deborah Caplan to its Board of Directors, expanding the board to eleven members. Caplan, a seasoned executive with extensive experience from NextEra Energy and General Electric, is expected to enhance Valmont’s leadership and governance. Her expertise in talent development and operational excellence aligns with Valmont’s strategic goals of market expansion and innovation, promising long-term value for the company’s shareholders.

