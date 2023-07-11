News & Insights

Markets
VMI

Valmont CEO Stephen Kaniewski Steps Down

July 11, 2023 — 08:32 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI), a company focused on agriculture and infrastructure, said on Tuesday that its Chief Executive Officer, Stephen G. Kaniewski, is stepping down to pursue other opportunities.

Subsequently, the company has appointed Avner M. Applbaum, current Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, as President and CEO, with immediate effect.

Applbaum has over 25 years of experience in senior corporate roles in publicly traded and private equity-backed companies, including Valmont where he has served as EVP and CFO since March 2020.

The company has also announced the appointment of Timothy P. Francis, Senior Vice President and Finance Business Partner, Global Operations as Interim CFO.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VMI

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.