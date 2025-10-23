Valmont Beats Q3 Earnings and Sales Estimates, Lifts 2025 Guidance

Valmont Industries, Inc. VMI logged third-quarter 2025 earnings of $4.98 per share, a roughly 21% rise from the year-ago quarter figure of $4.11. It topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.64.

VMI posted profits of $99.03 million, up from the year-ago quarter figure of $83.07 million.

The company’s revenues in the third quarter were $1,046 million, up around 2.5% year over year. It beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,038.8 million.

VMI’s Segment Review

Third-quarter revenues in the infrastructure segment rose about 6.6% year over year to $808.3 million, beating our estimate of $772.4 million, driven by solid utility demand, improved factory throughput and progress on capacity expansions in North America.

Utility sales increased 12.3%, driven by favorable pricing and higher volumes. Telecommunications sales grew substantially, driven by strong execution and alignment with carrier investment programs. Coatings revenue also increased, reflecting steady infrastructure-related demand. However, these advances were partly offset by a sharp decline in Solar sales following the company’s earlier decision to withdraw from select markets, along with lower Lighting & Transportation sales due to reduced volumes in the Asia-Pacific region and weaker lighting demand in North America.

Agriculture revenue declined about 9% year over year to $241.3 million. The metric missed our estimate of $263.7 million, primarily due to softer demand for irrigation equipment and ongoing macroeconomic challenges in key markets. International sales were further pressured by Middle East project sales timings, while North American agricultural demand remained soft.

VMI’s Financials

The company ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $226.1 million. For the 39 weeks ended Sept. 27, 2025, cash provided by operating activities was $345.2 million, down around 32% year over year. VMI returned $39.2 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases in the reported quarter. The company invested $41.9 million as capital expenditure for its growth strategic initiatives.

VMI’s 2025 Outlook Updated

Based on third-quarter results and ongoing momentum, VMI updated its full-year 2025 guidance. The company now anticipates net sales of approximately $4.1 billion, with infrastructure-segment revenue of roughly $3.1 billion and agriculture-segment revenue of around $1billion. For adjusted earnings per share, the outlook has been raised to a range of $18.70 to $19.50 from the prior band of $17.50 to $19.50. It anticipates capital expenditure in the $140-$160 million range. The company also expects its adjusted effective tax rate for the year to approximate 25%.

VMI’s Stock Price Performance

VMI’s shares have gained 25.1% in the past year compared with the industry’s rise of 15.5%.



VMI’s Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

VMI currently carries a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

