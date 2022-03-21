Valmet to complete Neles takeover in April

Finnish engineering group Valmet said on Monday it expects to close a merger with valve maker Neles on April 1 having received all necessary competition approvals.

The company initially planned to complete the acquisition by April but warned in February it could be delayed due to regulatory processes.

