Valmet to be active long-term Neles shareholder -CEO

Finnish engineering firm Valmet, which hold 15.5% stake in Neles, repeated on Thursday it plans to be an active long-term shareholder in the valves maker for which Sweden's Alfa Laval has made a takeover offer.

On July 13 Alfa Laval announced a recommended 1.73 billion euro ($2 billion) cash bid for Neles, seeking to boost its presence in the industrial flow control market.

"Valmet's goal is to have an active long-term role in the development of Neles," CEO Pasi Laine said in Valmet's second-quarter earnings report published on Thursday.

Valmet criticised the offer and said it was not in the interest of Neles or Neles' shareholders.

($1 = 0.8645 euros)

