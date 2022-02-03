Valmet says merger with Neles could be delayed

Contributor
Boleslaw Lasocki Reuters
Published

Finnish engineering group Valmet said on Thursday its planned takeover of valve maker Neles could be delayed, citing regulatory processes.

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Finnish engineering group Valmet VALMT.HE said on Thursday its planned takeover of valve maker Neles NELES.HE could be delayed, citing regulatory processes.

"As the completion has not yet taken place, the next possible date under the combination agreement for the completion to take place is April 1," Valmet said.

In November the companies expected the deal to be completed on or before April 1.

(Reporting by Boleslaw Lasocki; editing by Jason Neely)

((gdansk.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 66 00;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More