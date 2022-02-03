Valmet says merger with Neles could be delayed

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Finnish engineering group Valmet VALMT.HE said on Thursday its planned takeover of valve maker Neles NELES.HE could be delayed, citing regulatory processes.

"As the completion has not yet taken place, the next possible date under the combination agreement for the completion to take place is April 1," Valmet said.

In November the companies expected the deal to be completed on or before April 1.

(Reporting by Boleslaw Lasocki; editing by Jason Neely)

((gdansk.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 66 00;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.