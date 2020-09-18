Valmet raises stake in Neles to 26.45%

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Finnish engineer Neles NELES.HE on Friday said that largest shareholder Valmet VALMT.HE, which opposes a sale of the business to Alfa Laval ALFA.T, has increased its stake in the the company to 26.45%.

Alfa Laval's $2 billion agreed bid for Neles in July requires the acceptance of two thirds of the shares.

(Reporting by Tarmo Virki in Tallinn Editing by David Goodman )

