Valmet raises stake in Neles to 26.45%

Finnish engineer Neles on Friday said that largest shareholder Valmet, which opposes a sale of the business to Alfa Laval, has increased its stake in the the company to 26.45%.

Alfa Laval's $2 billion agreed bid for Neles in July requires the acceptance of two thirds of the shares.

